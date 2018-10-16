How to Skate Faster: Tips and Secrets You Need to Know

How to Skate Faster

No matter what your sport is, being able to skate faster is going to enhance your performance on the ice.

When it comes to skating fast, it’s about more than just ability. Slow skaters may have a good skating technique but often lack the physical conditioning needed to be a fast skater. Research done on the skating abilities of hockey players show that a fitness training program may improve skating skills, including being able to skate faster.1

Anyone can increase their speed and skate faster, no matter what genetics they have. Genetics may play a small role in how fast you can skate only in that they predetermine the shape and metabolic makeup of your body. It’s up to you to condition your body to perform at its peak when you’re skating.2

Athletes are getting faster and stronger on the ice. They are more focused on fitness and nutrition than ever before. Exercises specific to skating allow athletes to fine tune their fitness abilities so they can be a faster skater. In this article we’ll take a look at exercises that can help you skate faster as well as see what role nutrition has in making you faster on the ice.

Exercises to Help You Skate Faster

Exercising and building up your respiratory system can help you be a faster skater. The more strength and flexibility you have in your core, glutes, and legs, the faster you’ll be able to skate.1

Leg balance is also a major requirement for speed on the ice. Every time you glide or push forward on the ice you need to lift one leg and balance on a thin blade of steel. Improving balance can help you with your skating speed.

The following exercises can help you with balance, flexibility, and strength:

Skater Squats

To skate faster you need to increase your lower body power and strength. Squats are one of the best exercises to achieve this. This exercise will work on your quads, glutes, and hamstrings.

Start with the right side and rest your right back foot on a gym bench behind you. Flex your left front knee and hip, and slowly lower yourself down until there is a 90-degree angle at the knee. Lift back up with your front foot until you’re once again standing. Repeat for 8 reps, then do the same movement with the left foot back on the bench. Do 6 to 10 sets.

Lunges

Lunges help condition your body to move at the hip joint while your legs and glutes do most of the work.

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart. Move your right leg out to the right while shifting your body weight in the same direction, over your right leg. There should be a 90-degree angle between your knee and the floor. Your toes, body, and head should remain facing forward. Now keep your back upright and sit down with your butt. Push off with your right leg as though you’re skating, bringing it back to the middle to finish one rep. Repeat with the same movement on your left side. Continue to perform 50 to 100 reps.

Sprints

Going on a long run may help increase your fitness level but it won’t help with your skating speed. Sprints can condition your body to do bursts of energy, which can help you skate faster.

Sprint for 50 to 100 yards and then take a 2-minute rest so you can perform the next sprint with maximum effort. Repeat this sprinting cycle 10 to 15 times.

Stretching

Increasing your flexibility can improve your speed by making it easier for you to move your legs without discomfort in the hip joints and lower back. Regular stretching can also help to prevent injuries.3

A simple stretching plan should include both dynamic and static stretches, both of which increase blood flow to the muscles. A lunge with a twist is a good dynamic stretch to get the muscles ready for movement. Quad and hamstring stretches are good static stretches to isolate certain muscles before you skate.4

Diet Plan

Studies show that nutrition plays a big role in an athlete’s performance. Athletes who perform on the ice require more of certain nutrients to provide their body with the energy needed to skate fast. The following nutrition tips can help you achieve maximum nutritional health.5

Protein – Your body needs protein to provide it with the amino acids that help build and repair muscles. Protein also helps support a strong immune system. Good protein choices include, fish, lean poultry, and meat. Other protein options include cheese, eggs, nuts, and Greek yogurt.6

Carbohydrates – When eaten, carbs break down into glucose, which provides the energy to fuel your body and motivate you. Eating the right amount of carbohydrates may help you perform longer and skate faster. Examples of good carbs include brown rice, legumes, almond milk, and grains.7

Fats – Your body needs a certain amount of good fats. Not only do fats help your body store energy, they also help the muscles to recover faster. Sources of good fats include avocados, olive oil, and salmon.

Stay Hydrated – As an athlete, it’s important that you drink water and stay hydrated. Hydration can help prevent injury and keeps your body running at optimum performance. If your body isn’t getting enough water, you may feel more fatigued.8

If you’re overweight, you may find that your skating speed is slower due to the extra heaviness that your body is carrying. Consider a weight loss program to reach a healthy body weight. This may help to improve your skating speed.

Supplementing

Nutrition is important for any athlete, including those who need to skate fast. Nutrition deficiencies may leave you feeling tired and unable to perform at your best. Some athletes use natural supplements to ensure they’re giving their body the nutrients it needs to skate faster, such as a natural testosterone supplement.9

If testosterone levels in the body are low, you may start feeling fatigued and too unmotivated to skate. Another symptom of low testosterone is weakened muscles which can also impair your performance on the ice. 10

Taking a testosterone supplement like HexoFire Delta Prime can boost your motivation and improve your performance so you can skate faster.11

Final Thoughts on How to Skate Faster

Speed is an ability and even athletes who are slow skaters can condition their body to skate faster. By using the tips in this article and doing the recommended exercises you may be able to skate faster than you ever have before.

