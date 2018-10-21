Look: Baker Mayfield has epic sad reaction to Browns' loss to Bucs, sparking memes

The Browns just can’t seem to finish a game in regulation, and it’s starting to take a toll on the team’s players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It’s almost unfathomable that the Browns have went to overtime in more than half of their contests. Four of seven games have gone to overtime, and the team that now sports a 2-4-1 record, could actually be 4-3 or 5-2.

But it’s all about the “little things,” which the winning teams such as the Patriots excel at, while the Browns don’t do them well. A crucial turnover by Jameis Winston in overtime gave the Browns the ball in Bucs territory, yet they couldn’t even get a field goal off.

The Browns ended up losing the game in painstaking fashion — again — when Chandler Catanzaro made his longest field goal of the season, from 59 yards out.

Mayfield’s reaction said it all.

Swipe through these shots to go on an emotional journey with Baker Mayfield: pic.twitter.com/C6rNqq25me — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 21, 2018

Welcome to the Browns, Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/nSoYJu0eYn — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 21, 2018

The memes followed soon after.

Baker Mayfield just became a meme. — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) October 21, 2018

The Bucs win in OT! And Baker Mayfield can't believe it pic.twitter.com/G4jnc3zI46 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 21, 2018

Nothing beats seeing @bakermayfield face after that — Tfretwell (@TommyFretwell) October 21, 2018

Yikes.