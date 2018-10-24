HOW INSTAGRAM CAN HELP YOUR BUSINESS

If you spend time on the Internet and are searching for information about Instagram, it is common to find information about how it can be used by businesses and companies who are looking for different ways to interact with consumers and catch the attention of potential customers. Instagram’s attractiveness in this area comes from the fact that the service itself is free while it also offers a place where a large group of people from many walks of life and many different places around the world come together on the same platform and share their lives, moments and stories with each other.

How does Instagram work?

Instagram has a relatively simple format to follow in how it works. The social network works by having its users uploading photos which can have a short caption or hashtags added to them. These photos are then made available for other Instagram users to see. This can be made available for the entire world to see or can be restricted to friends only. Another important feature of Instagram, and one that is becoming increasingly popular, is the Instagram stories feature. This offers users the opportunity to upload content with more possibilities for editing and adding new features to it while the stories are only available to the public for 24 hours. This has led to the format becoming extrememly popular with users as it offers more ability to play around with the content and how it is presented.

Other important Instagram related news

As mentioned above, searching for information related to Instagram can throw up plenty of suggestions on how it can be used to help develop the online presence of your brand or company. These searches may also offer results for another useful feature in this area: websites that operate and whose main purpose is to offer Instagram users the opportunity to buy Instagram followers and likes. The number of these websites is increasing at a rapid pace and looking for information related to the social network inevitably leads to results for them when you do an Internet search. The purpose of these websites is to provide Instagrammers with quick access to the beneficial Instagram features which help in boosting the popularity of your Instagram profile, such as followers, likes and comments. In exchange for payment, these websites provide you with a certain amount of one of the three. If you pay for followers, they will guarantee that you will get real Instagram users as followers who will interact and engage with your account in a natural way. By buying likes or comments, you can add them to your posts as you wish whenever you want to increase trafficor draw more attention to them. Availing of the services of these websites can be quite an astute business decision if you are just starting out and looking for ways to increase your engagement statistics, something which Instagram values quite highly.

How does Instagram help your business?

Instagram can help your business in many ways, though the most important and noticeable one is that it serves as shop window for your company and your brand. Considering that there are roughly a billion Instagram users in the world, most of those who log in to the social media app everyday and a considerable amount of that group do so several times a day, the potential for your product or service to be seen is unprecedented. It is equivalent to running an ad in the Olympics or the World Cup. However, a crucial difference, and quite an advantageous one, especially for smaller businesses looking to grow, is that it’s free. Instagram can also help your business as its possible for users to purchase products using the social network so by having an account for your business, you can offer users the opportunity to buy your products in a direct way, removing the need for a physical location and giving users the comfort of being able to purchase from home and without having to do an exhaustive search through online shops for what they’re looking for.

How does Instagram benefit your relationship with customers?

Another benefit of using Instagram for your business is that it allows you to develop a more personal relationship with your customers. By having them follow you, you get a look into their daily lives and their interests while you can also use the social network as a way to interact with them in a less formal and more personal way. By developing a relationship with your customers on a more personal level, you are guaranteed to feel a deeper connection with them and, in turn, you can expect to have more loyal customers. It also gives you the chance to offer a more up-to-date version of customer service, one which moves away from the traditional form that includes call centres and automated responses. Customers appreciate this and it will no doubt increase your popularity.