10 Most Popular Multiplayer Games for 2018

Gaming gets better with technology, and new video games now have improved graphics, user interface, and nearly mimic reality. Multiplayer games can be instrumental in enhancing the social lives of persons as there are significant interactions besides building cognitive functions. Multiplayer games are exciting since they revolve around human and involve simulation of the real-life process. The most popular multiplayer games of 2018 include;

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

League of Legends is a multiplayer online video game developed by the Riot games and is available for Windows as well as Mac OS. Released in 2009, this game has become a darling to many, and as at 2015, it scooped a staggering 22.9% of the total game playing time. Developers are continually making improvements on the game to make it even perfect. The league championship series makes the game to be the most envied. The league of legends is typically a lifestyle choice.

FORTNITE

Released in 2017, Fornite has taken the gaming world by a wave and has gained love globally and currently boast of numerous followers from all walks of life. The epic game creation is available on PC, PS4, and XBOX.

DOTA 2

The Valve Corporation never missed the mark in developing this online battle game depicting the ancient apparition. Micromanagement and quick decision making needs makes it much like other RTS games and thus crucial in the development of critical thinking skills.

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Brendan Greene’s player unknown’s battlegrounds is a battle royale just like Fornite, and it involves up to 100 players online in a survival for the fittest contest. It is categorized as an action cum adventure massively multiplayer video game, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is the second best-selling multiplayer game.

COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE

Probably the best multiplayer PC games owing to its compatibility with different computer specifications and excellent gameplay. The collaboration between Hidden Path Entertainment and Valve Corporation produced this marvelous game. The game pits two teams, which is the terrorist against the counter-terrorists.CS:GO generally received a positive reception from critics.

RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

Harbors lots of similarity with counter-strike: global offensive. However, Ubisoft majors on including planning, communication, and execution of a team-based strategy to gain relevance and this work well as the get mammoth following. Single player, as well as multiplayer options, are available.

OVERWATCH

This derives from a blend of League of legends and team fortress 2. Playing Overwatch can be a tantalizing experience. It is getting better with age like wine since Blizzard Entertainment continually adds updates to attain perfection. The game is amazingly diverse and colorful.

TEAM FORTRESS 2

Developed in 2007 by the Valve Corporation, Team Fortress 2 has withstood market waves and revolutionized to remain as one of the best ever created multiplayer games. It is available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox, PS3 and Linux platforms.

QUAKE CHAMPIONS

Quake champion is a first-person shooter game developed by Id software and released in 2018. Quake champions is a very interactive game that has seen Saber group gain huge market popularity.

ARMA 3

An open-world reality video game simulating military techniques that has several diehard followers world-over.