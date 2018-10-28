Kareem Hunt hurdles defender on sick catch-and-run TD (Video)

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has really hit his stride over the past few weeks, and the team has benefited greatly from his success.

It was initially quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was really carrying the offense, but Hunt’s confident running has provided the Chiefs with a lot more balance.

Hunt is good for a potential highlight-reel play every time he touches the ball, as the Broncos found out on Sunday. He caught a shovel pass from Mahomes, then did the rest, using his speed, as well as a sick hurdle, to blow through the Broncos defense for the 22-yard touchdown.

KAREEM HUNT THO pic.twitter.com/iTdtiUebOf — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 28, 2018

It was fourth down, and Hunt made sure to get the first down — and then some.