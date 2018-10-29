Watch: Bills fans throw dildo onto field to continue Patriots tradition

Bills Mafia continues to show up and have a strong presence for primetime games against the Patriots.

Monday night’s game was no different, as a Bills fan (or group of fans) kept a tradition of sorts going, even in the cold weather. The Bills may have been anemic on offense, with Derek Anderson at quarterback, but fans were still in midseason form.

They kept a tradition that dates back to 2016 going, and Twitter went nuts after they did so. A Bills fan threw a dildo onto the field during the game, and a referee was even seen kicking it, which was hilarious.

https://twitter.com/WorldofIsaac/status/1057098723082321921

Bad throw but we have our first dildo. pic.twitter.com/NE3PaDZojY — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 30, 2018

A member of the security team at New Era Field even picked it up to dispose of it.

Guy in the green is a dildo grabbing veteran. Clutch factor. @LacesOutShow pic.twitter.com/bzof9sSjSr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2018

Bills fans did this in 2016 and 2017 matchups against the Patriots, so yeah, we can’t wait for next season. More dildos should be in the cards.