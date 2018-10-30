Look: Travis Kelce's IG model girlfriend is a winner

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce might be the best at his position in the NFL, with Rob Gronkowski having slowed down a bit due to injuries. He’s a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and is especially effective in the red zone.
And he’s been doing pretty well for himself off the field as well, as he’s been dating Instagram model Kayla Nicole since last October.
The two are both socialites, and they’ve been seen out and about together all over the country. Here are a few photos of Kelce and his IG model GF.
View this post on Instagram
Hey KC! I’d love for you all to join me and @killatrav at the 3rd annual @87running Walk the Walk Fashion Show, on Sept. 20th @ The Guild! This event is near and dear to my heart for more reasons than one. I’ve had the opportunity to hang out with a lot of the kids from @operationbreakthrough, which is a KC based outreach program for disadvantaged youth. These children are truly the most eager, bright, and hilarious kids around. What makes this years show even more special is that proceeds will not only be going to Operation Breakthrough but @childrensmercy as well. I would love if all you KC locals showed up and showed out for a great cause! So if you’re into fashion, charity, or just a good time get your tickets today before they are all sold out! [Link to tickets can be found on the @87running page]
They’re the definition of a power couple.
Comments