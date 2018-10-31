Look: Keenan Allen's beautiful girlfriend is a sight to behold

Look: Keenan Allen's beautiful girlfriend is a sight to behold

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen currently leads the team in receiving yards, and he’s on pace to go over 1,000 yards yet again.

Allen has great chemistry with quarterback Philip Rivers, and it seems like they’re always on the same page, even on vertical routes.

He’s been doing well off the field as well, as he’s been engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ciandra Monique, since last summer. Check out the moment he proposed to her.

So I no it's real….💎💍 #wifey

Here are some more photos of the two of them.

They have two children, with a third on the way (see above photo).

