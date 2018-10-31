Look: Philip Rivers' wife, Tiffany, holds down the fort at home

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is a MVP candidate this season, as he’s somehow having the best season of his career at 36 years of age.

And depending on how you look at it, his wife, Tiffany, could be viewed as an MVP candidate as well.

The two have seven kids, with their youngest having been born in 2013. We can just imagine how difficult it must be to chase them all around the house, especially with their father being on the road for a good chunk of the season. Not only that, the Rivers’ household still resides in San Diego, so it’s a two-hour commute to Los Angeles.

With all that said, here are some photos of Tiffany.

Mom of the year? She’s up there.