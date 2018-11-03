Black Friday 2018 Deals - Nintendo Switch Fortnite Double Helix Bundle

nintendo switch fortnite bundle

The Fortnite Double Helix Nintendo Switch Bundle includes Fortnite extras not available anywhere else. Along with the Nintendo Switch console, you get 1,000 V-bucks along with the Double Helix Set which includes the Double Helix outfit, Pinpoint harvesting tool, Rotor glider and Telemetry back bling. This system is a must-buy for Fortnite fans looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch this holiday season!

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle Black Friday Deals

Here are the best Black Friday 2018 Deals for the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle.

Amazon

Nintendo Switch: Fortnite – Double Helix Bundle – $299.99

Target

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Double Helix Bundle – $299.99

Walmart

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle – $389.99

Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Double Helix Bundle – $299.99

GameStop

Fortnite Nintendo Switch Bundle – $329.99

New Egg

Nintendo Switch: Fortnite Double Helix Bundle – $329.99

This is a hot holiday item that is sure to sell out fast!  If you’re looking to get this gift for a Fortnite fan, you should grab one as soon as you can!

