Look: Ezekiel Elliott's mom hints he's now dating this woman

Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a colorful dating history.

Elliott was a popular man on campus at Ohio State, and understandably so, which made him a hit among women. He was seen partying on a number of different occasions, and snapped photos with plenty of girls.

But he was also accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson, on three separate occasions. And while he was later indicted of the charges, he was suspended by the NFL, as his behavior fell under its personal conduct policy.

Elliott has done a great job laying low and focusing on his play on the field since that time, and the Cowboys have benefited. Speaking of that, though, Elliott has apparently been low-key dating a woman for awhile now. His mother appeared to hint that Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard in this Instagram post. Check out the caption.

Woodard’s Instagram is set to private, so she’s a bit of a mystery. We do know that she is a nurse, and is originally from Iowa, but now lives in Dallas. Not only that, it’s rumored that she and Elliott spent a lot of time together while Zeke was serving his suspension. Here are a few photos of her.