Look: Jameis Winston engaged to girlfriend Breion Allen, expecting baby

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has had a rollercoaster NFL career so far.

The former No. 1 overall pick turned in a solid rookie campaign, but it’s been downhill since then, as it appears opposing defenses have figured him out. Winston served a suspension to begin the season, then got his starting job back, then lost it to Ryan Fitzpatrick again. He now sits on the bench.

It’s unclear what Winston’s future will hold, as he has one year remaining on his rookie deal, but would be due close to $21 million in 2019. The team could elect to release him, although that remains to be seen at the current time.

For now, Winston is focusing on being a supportive teammate, and his life off the field. He popped the question to longtime girlfriend Breion Allen earlier in the year, and she said yes.

The two are also expecting a child in the near future, as this photo shows.

Here are some other photos of the two of them.