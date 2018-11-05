'Fortnite' releases huge update to include NFL teams in game

Hit video game “Fortnite” has taken the gaming world by storm, as players of all ages have flocked to battle it out online.

The game is available for pretty much all platforms — PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows/Mac — which is a huge reason for its success.

But what’s also helped the game is its ability to adapt/adjust based on feedback from gamers. and that’s helped provide a huge update that sports fans will love.

NFL fans that play “Fortnite” will now get to buy skins for their favorite team, that they can use to play as.

Fans will have the ability to purchase a jersey of any of the 32 teams, and they can also add a number to it. It can be purchased in the Battle Royale, and paid for with virtual bucks.

We’re teaming up with the @NFL to bring you some fresh Outfits! Available in-game on Nov 9 at 7pm ET. Get more info in our blog here: https://t.co/YqAyjwmX4i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 5, 2018

The cost per jersey will amount to roughly $15 in actual money, so we expect to see a lot more NFL/”Fortnite” crossover this holiday season.