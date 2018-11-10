Look: Zach Ertz's beautiful soccer star wife Julie completes power couple

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was a big part of the team’s Super Bowl-winning 2017 campaign last season.

Ertz’s speed and athleticism make him a difficult assignment in coverage, and the team has done a great job exploiting mismatches against linebackers and safeties. He’s flown a bit more under the radar this season, but he quietly has 61 catches for 644 yards through only eight games, so he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

And behind every great man is a great woman. Zach is no different, as he’s been married to US Women’s National Team soccer star Julie Ertz since March 2017. Here are some photos of the two of them.