Look: Matt Barkley's blonde bombshell wife is a stunner

Journeyman quarterback Matt Barkley has had a roller coaster NFL career, and, as of two weeks ago, he wasn’t even on any team.
But the Bills have had injury woes at the quarterback position, and their move to have Tyrod Taylor depart in the offseason has sparked a QB carousel, now that Josh Allen has been dealing with an injury. Nathan Peterman is fun to watch, if you like memes, but he’s really not very good at all, so he’s been benched.
Enter Barkley, who the team signed on Oct. 31, and will now be starting under center against the Jets in Week 10. He last played in a game on New Year’s Day 2017, so he’ll be looking to shake the rust off. Lucky for him, he’s made some money over the years playing for various teams, and he also has a beautiful wife. Barkley has been married to his high school sweetheart Brittany Langdon since 2013. They have two sons together, and you can check out some photos of them below.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Anniversary my @barkleybritt! So incredibly thankful you chose me four years ago today. Your radient joy and servant's heart is evident in everything you do. I love how sweet of a mother you are to our two boys, it melts my heart seeing your traits in them, and how much they already look up to you. Can't wait to spend forever with you my love! 😘
View this post on Instagram
Three years ago today I made a covenant before God, family and friends to spend the rest of my life with the most beautiful woman in the world. Still feels like yesterday that we danced under the stars at our wedding, but so much has happened! Living in two different cities, meeting so many new friends, and about to have our 2nd son! God has blessed me beyond my wildest dreams with you, @barkleybritt, and I couldn't be any happier. Happy Anniversary!
