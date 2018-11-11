Look: Matt Barkley's blonde bombshell wife is a stunner

Journeyman quarterback Matt Barkley has had a roller coaster NFL career, and, as of two weeks ago, he wasn’t even on any team.

But the Bills have had injury woes at the quarterback position, and their move to have Tyrod Taylor depart in the offseason has sparked a QB carousel, now that Josh Allen has been dealing with an injury. Nathan Peterman is fun to watch, if you like memes, but he’s really not very good at all, so he’s been benched.

Enter Barkley, who the team signed on Oct. 31, and will now be starting under center against the Jets in Week 10. He last played in a game on New Year’s Day 2017, so he’ll be looking to shake the rust off. Lucky for him, he’s made some money over the years playing for various teams, and he also has a beautiful wife. Barkley has been married to his high school sweetheart Brittany Langdon since 2013. They have two sons together, and you can check out some photos of them below.