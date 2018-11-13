Rob Gronkowski considering retirement if not awarded new contract (Report)

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been dealing with ankle and back injuries this season, and that could impact his future in a big way.

Gronk has caught only 29 balls for 448 yards so far this season, which may affect how the team approaches him going forward. They gave him an incentive-filled deal that hasn’t worked out well for him at all so far this season, and it will be more of the same next year.

As such, Gronk may not deem playing worthwhile, which makes retirement a possibility. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk shared his take.

“I think that will be a factor in his ultimate decision and the fact he had a chance to play somewhere else and didn’t want to, I think there’s a good chance he just walks away after this year unless the Patriots are willing to rip up the last year of that contract and give him some form of security that is not tied to being healthy and producing on the field,” Florio said on NFL Sunday, which WEEI transcribed.

This isn’t a huge surprise, as for awhile, it seemed like Gronk wasn’t even going to come back this season, so this issue isn’t going away in the future, especially as his injuries mount up.