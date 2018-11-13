Watch: Steelers fans burn Le'Veon Bell jerseys amid contract holdout

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell never showed up to sign his franchise tender by Tuesday’s deadline, which makes him ineligible to play this season.

It’s been viewed as a polarizing move, as some current and former players are applauding Bell for standing up for himself, and for protecting his body in preparation for a big payday this spring.

But the majority of takes have been negative, from old-school players, analysts, and especially fans. Bell’s holdout can clearly be viewed as selfish — with him putting his needs before the team’s.

As such, Steelers fans have already begun burning his jersey, as you can see below.

There’s virtually no chance Bell will play in a game wearing a Steelers uniform again, so it’s not like fans will need the jersey.