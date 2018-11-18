Alex Smith injury update hurts Redskins' playoff hopes (Video)

The Redskins a chance to take a stanglehold on the NFC East division lead in Sunday’s game against the Texans, but a brutal injury to quarterback Alex Smith saw them come up just short.

Washington had a chance to win the game via a 63-yard field goal, but Dustin Hopkins’ kick fell just a few yards short, even though it was lined up perfectly. The Redskins went on to lose the game, 23-21.

But the play everyone is talking about happened in the third quarter, when Smith took a sack, and his leg twisted awkwardly, appearing to be broken.

The Alex Smith injury, for those who missed it and want to see. It was bad.pic.twitter.com/vrGVMS7EMD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 18, 2018

Smith did break his leg in multiple places, and he’ll undergo surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The bad news the #Redskins were dreading: QB Alex Smith will have surgery right away on a broken tibia and fibula. A stellar season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

The (6-4) Redskins remain atop the NFC East standings, but the impending Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys just got even bigger.