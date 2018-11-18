Alex Smith injury update hurts Redskins' playoff hopes (Video)

The Redskins a chance to take a stanglehold on the NFC East division lead in Sunday’s game against the Texans, but a brutal injury to quarterback Alex Smith saw them come up just short.
Washington had a chance to win the game via a 63-yard field goal, but Dustin Hopkins’ kick fell just a few yards short, even though it was lined up perfectly. The Redskins went on to lose the game, 23-21.
But the play everyone is talking about happened in the third quarter, when Smith took a sack, and his leg twisted awkwardly, appearing to be broken.
Smith did break his leg in multiple places, and he’ll undergo surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The (6-4) Redskins remain atop the NFC East standings, but the impending Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys just got even bigger.
