Watch: John Harbaugh delivers fiery postgame speech in locker room to Ravens after win

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been on the hot seat, but his team responded in a huge way in Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Bengals.

It was a must-win game, as the Ravens were looking to get back to .500, coming off the bye week. And it didn’t come easy, as starting quarterback Joe Flacco was unable to play in the game, due to a hip injury.

Lamar Jackson made his first career NFL start, and he was well worth the price of admission. He did just enough on offense to put the team in position to win, and the defense made stops late in the fourth quarter when they needed to.

The team emerged with a 24-21 victory, and Harbz was fired up after the game. Check out this great postgame speech he delivered to his team.