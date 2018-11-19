Tyreek Hill taunts Rams on 73-yard TD catch (Video)

Chiefs speedy receiver Tyreek Hill turned on the afterburners for a big play during Monday’s game against the Rams, and he made sure to let his opponents know about it.

It happened in the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs trailing by 10 points, looking for a big play. Hill blew by Rams cornerback Sam Shields, who ended up falling down.

All Shields could do was look up and watch Hill run down the field wide-open, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes eventually hitting him in stride for a 73-yard touchdown.

Hill turned around and flashed the peace sign at Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner just before running into the end zone — his signature gesture — just to let his counterpart know what he had just done.

The gesture resulted in Hill getting hit with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.