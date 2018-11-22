Redskins-Cowboys preview: How to watch live stream online, prediction, analysis

The (6-4) Redskins and (5-5) Cowboys are set to square off at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day, with a possible division title on the line.

Washington sits atop the NFC East standings, and holds a one-game lead over Dallas, as well as the tiebreaker, having beaten them at home. But with Alex Smith having suffered a brutal season-ending leg injury, the division title is now up for grabs, and a Cowboys win on Thursday could help tip the scales in their favor — even though the Redskins have an easier remaining schedule.

For the Cowboys, the key to victory starts and ends with Ezekiel Elliott. The defense is really rounding into form, and we know they’ll play well against Colt McCoy. The Redskins, however, stymied Elliott in the previous matchup, holding him to a season-low 33 yards in Week 7. We expect him to rebound in a big way on Thursday.

This matchup could feature a number of field goals, so the game will likely be won and lost in the red zone. Touchdowns will be at a premium, so whichever team converts when in deep will likely emerge victorious.

Redskins-Cowboys Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 22

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST/9:30 p.m. BST (Thursday, Nov. 22)

Live Stream to Watch Online: NFL Game Pass

TV Info: FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 23, Redskins 18