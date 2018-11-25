Seahawks mimic famous Allen Iverson, Tyronn Lue stepover incident to celebrate TD (Video)

Nearly all sports fans remember what happened during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals — especially since it involved a former NBA coach, who was the most recent one to be relieved of their duties.

Allen Iverson was working on former Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue in the game, and he put the moves on his counterpart. AI hit a nasty stepback that sent Lue to the floor, then drained a shot, and proceeded to step over him. That didn’t go over well with Lue and his teammates, as this video shows.

The Seahawks, for some reason, chose to recreate that famous moment after scoring a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Tyler Lockett became AI, and David Moore played the rule of Lue.