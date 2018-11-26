CeltKicks: Concepts Kyrie 5 collaboration unveiled

The Kyrie 5’s are now available in stores (for $130), but before you rush out to buy a pair, you might want to see what collaborations are in the works. The Kyrie 5 designer said on the Nice Kicks podcast that a few collabs are in the works, and one cool one was unveiled today… the Concepts x Kyrie 5 Ikhet. Ikhet is what the ancient Egyptians called the Great Pyramid of Giza, which translates into “glorious light” because of how it reflected the sun.

“These guys are unbelievable creatives. What I love is that Concepts has always identified specific cultural touchpoints and pushed things that make them their own,” says Irving. With Irving, the Concepts idea draws from the all-seeing eye within the athlete’s Hamsa hand tattoo. Rather than replicate it (given that the tattoo is a major theme of the KYRIE 5 heel counter and box), Point decided to dig into the history of Egypt’s ancient pyramids. “I found out the mortar used remains a mystery to scientists — they still can’t figure how it stuck together, but it’s some of the strongest stuff ever made. I learned that the limestone glowing in the sun made the pyramids glow brighter than a diamond. And one thing that really got me: there was a 20-ton door on one of the pyramids that was so precise, you can’t squeeze a credit card through the seams — but it can be opened with one hand,” he says.

Here are few photos for a better look:

Kyrie talks about the shoe and a whole lot more (like his infatuation with the Nike Cortez and his love for SB’s that go back to his skateboarding days) in this edition of Complex’s “Sneaker shopping,” where they hit the Concepts store in Harvard Square.

The Concepts x Kyrie 5 Ikhet launches December 26.