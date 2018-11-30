Watch: Kareem Hunt caught kicking, shoving Abigail Ottinger at hotel in video

Video of the alleged hotel fight involving Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has finally emerged, and it doesn’t look good.

The incident took place at The Metropolitan, located in Cleveland, Ohio, back in February, at roughly 3 a.m. local time, according to TMZ Sports, which was able to obtain the video.

The video shows Hunt shoving a woman — which many believe was Abigail Ottinger. She claimed she was “pushed and shoved” by the Chiefs running back at the hotel on Feb. 10, but elected not to press charges.

The video shows exactly that, in what was a pretty ugly scene, as you can see below. The woman was clearly dazed while on the ground, as Hunt was seen kicking her.

The Chiefs have not yet released a statement regarding the video, but CEO Clark Hunt had this to say back in August.

this is what the Chiefs’ CEO said in August about the charges against Hunt (via https://t.co/7Htm6U2Pfc) pic.twitter.com/llErQZMeyM — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 30, 2018

It’s hard to believe the Chiefs haven’t seen the video, which clearly isn’t a good look for the organization.