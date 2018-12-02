Watch: Tom Brady goes over 1,000 career rushing yards on this play

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any quarterback in NFL history, and he’s shattered many records during his time in the NFL.

Really, there’s only one area of his game that he’s not known for excelling in — running the ball.

Brady is a prototypical pocket passer, and especially now that he’s 41 years of age, it’s not like he’s really going to beat teams with his legs.

He did, however, surpass the 1,000-rushing yard milestone during Sunday’s game against the Vikings, and he did so on this play.

1,000 career yards rushing for Tom Brady. [and a first on 3rd down] Finally. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/o1ZA4Wm2sF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 2, 2018

Tom 1K Brady! Congratulations to the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/1fsDX0YTKo — NESN (@NESN) December 2, 2018

Hitting that mark was just another notch on Brady’s bedpost.