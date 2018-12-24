Raiders rumors indicate team could play in London for all home games next season

The Raiders will play at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for the final time against the Broncos on Monday night, but aside from that, their future playing site remains unclear.

There are rumors circulating about ownership negotiating to possibly play at Levi’s Stadium is Santa Clara, which figures to be the best potential fit. Of course, the financial implications and scheduling may not make it possible. The Raiders could also play in San Diego, as SDCCU Stadium is a viable option, but it figures that the Spanos family would do everything in their power to prevent that from happening.

Enter the newest rumor, which comes out of left field — the Raiders playing in London. Check out what Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer had to say about it in a recent report.

Oakland Raiders ➡️➡️ London Raiders??@JayGlazer explains how the Raiders could be playing their home games across the pond next year. pic.twitter.com/COd3eYh5F9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 23, 2018

This seems like more of an attention-grabbing report than anything. Yes, the NFL owners have taken a more globalist approach, but loyal/longtime fans/season-ticket holders aren’t going to travel across the pond for eight games.