Best Multivitamins for Women 2019

Women are more active in 2019 than they were in recent years. Today’s career woman juggles a multitude of responsibilities at the office and manages her personal/family life like the consummate professional – not an easy thing to do daily.

To maximize productivity and efficiency, the modern woman should make her health a priority. After all, she can’t climb the corporate ladder or manage her family life accordingly if her body doesn’t cooperate.

Eating right, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep are vital parts of the equation. When you do these things, your body will thank you.

However, going the extra mile also pays huge dividends. More specifically, taking a reputable multivitamin to fill those nutrition gaps (among other things) will further ensure that you work towards your goals faster than before.

Ultimately, the best multivitamins for the active female will improve her quality of life in 2019 and beyond.

The only issue is that finding the ‘right’ product isn’t easy. With so many options, you can be easily forgiven for choosing a product that isn’t good value for money.

As a result, we wanted to tell you everything you need to know about multivitamins. By the end of this article, you’ll see which product that we recommend too.

What are Multivitamins?

As the name implies, multivitamins are supplements that contain key vitamins and minerals that help the body perform optimally.

They usually come in capsule form, but you’ve probably seen a few products that dissolve in water too.

Here are some nutrients that you can find in multivitamins:

B vitamins : Many leading multivitamin brands include vitamin B1 (thiamin), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), vitamin B7 (biotin), vitamin B9 (folic acid), and vitamin B12 (cobalamin) . In general, these nutrients help increase energy levels and improve cardiovascular function.

Vitamin A : While this vitamin has earned a great reputation for vision improvement, it can also strengthen bones and play a key role in muscle growth.

Vitamin C : Arguably the most versatile vitamin, vitamin C helps ward off the common cold, boost eyesight, regulate blood pressure levels and blood vessel function, improve heart health, and keep free radicals at bay.

Magnesium : A well-rounded mineral which helps improve sleep quality, strengthen bones, boost hydration and cardiovascular function, increase testosterone levels, and ramp up energy levels.

Zinc : Another versatile mineral which helps improve sleep quality, increase testosterone levels , regulate blood sugar levels, and ward off free radicals.

This is just the proverbial tip of the iceberg. Multivitamins include other ingredients such as vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, calcium, iron, iodine, and manganese which help improve long-term health too.

Benefits of Taking Multivitamins

Aside from improving overall health and supplying you with a variety of nutrients, multivitamins also have other important benefits that you might not know about.

Because of their ability to fill nutrition gaps, they can keep serious health issues at bay (especially as one gets older). As a result, active women can help prevent illness with the help of an effective multivitamin.

These supplements also have other key benefits:

Increase energy levels : Insufficient vitamin and mineral intake can take a toll on the body. If you’re not getting enough of these from whole-food nutrition (namely fruits and vegetables), you may experience fatigue. Taking a multivitamin can help you stay on your toes all day long. Enhance mood : Some studies reveal multivitamins make an impact on an individual’s mood and well-being. These products contain key mind-boosting ingredients (such as B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, iodine, selenium, and copper) which have a positive effect on one’s mood. Keep stress levels in check : The active woman is busier than ever. Whether she’s at work, home, or at the gym, she copes with stress daily. Taking a multivitamin helps offset that. For instance, B vitamins converts food into energy. This, in turn, helps regulate nervous system function for lower stress levels. Improve short-term memory : B vitamins, particularly vitamin B12 (cobalamin), helps improve short-term memory for increased productivity and a better overall quality of life . Increase muscular strength : Contemporary studies reveal vitamin D supplementation may increase muscular strength. This bodes well for active women who exercise and perform anaerobic exercises at the gym regularly. Ward off infections : Nutritional deficiency can produce dire consequences on the body. Among these are infections which can take a toll on overall health. Multivitamins provide the active woman with nutrients which boost the immune system. As a result, she fortifies her body’s defense against infections and other health issues. Increase metabolism and fat loss : Fat burners aren’t the only nutritional supplements which can help women shed off unwanted pounds. It turns out multivitamins are also up to the daunting task. More specifically, their vitamin D and calcium levels help increase fat loss – one health benefit which many active women want to reap. Improve hair, skin, and nail health : When the modern active woman looks good, she feels good. Supplementing with vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B1, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, vitamin B7, and vitamin D helps improve her hair, nail, and skin health.

What Ingredients Do Active Women Want in a Multivitamin?

Active women have many needs for their physical and emotional well-being. For the most part, they want multivitamin ingredients which help give them a much-needed edge in and out of the gym.

This is because life can be stressful. Many women have careers and children to take care of, without having the added responsibility of ensuring each meal contains all the essential nutrients needed to support optimal health.

To save you time and effort, we’ve complied a list of the vitamins and minerals that you should be looking for when choosing an effective multivitamin:

Magnesium: This mineral helps regulate protein synthesis, strengthen bones, increase energy production, and regulate blood pressure levels.

Iron: Women’s iron levels go down during menstruation. Because of this, supplemental iron helps them improve muscle function, form hemoglobin, enhance cognitive function, ward off fatigue, and improve sleep quality.

Copper: Copper helps regulate iron production, which is crucial when women menstruate. In addition, copper helps increase energy levels, regulate immunity, and boost heart health.

Zinc: Aside from zinc’s aforementioned roles in the body, it also supports women’s reproductive health.

Manganese: A mineral which helps the female body process proteins, carbohydrates, and cholesterol; strengthen bones, regulate blood sugar levels, and keep symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) at bay.

Calcium: This mineral helps strengthen bones, regulate hormones and blood pressure levels, and improve cardiovascular function.

Boron: A mineral which helps regenerate and develop bones, balance hormones, ward off inflammation, enhance magnesium absorption, and keep oxidative stress levels in check.

B Vitamins: In general, these vitamins help increase energy levels and support cardiovascular function.

Vitamin D3: This vitamin helps enhance calcium absorption, which, in turn, strengthens bones and ward off inflammation. Vitamin D3 also helps regulate immune system function.

Vitamin E: This vitamin which helps keep exercise-induced free radicals at bay. As a result, vitamin E may increase exercise endurance. It also helps regulate metabolism as well as muscle and nerve function.

Vitamin A: Aside from vitamin A’s aforementioned benefits, it also plays a key role in women’s reproductive function and breastfeeding.

Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2: This vitamin combination helps improve women’s connective tissue, cardiovascular, and bone health.

Iodine: A trace element which helps regulate thyroid function – a crucial health aspect for women because the thyroid helps regulate hormones and metabolism.

Selenium: A trace element which regulates thyroid and immune function for better overall health.

Chromium: An essential trace element which helps regulate metabolism and blood sugar levels, increase energy, and boost fat loss.

Stontium: A natural element which has similar bone-health-boosting properties as calcium.

Molybdenum: This is a mineral nutrient which help women regulate metabolism, strengthen teeth, ward off free radicals, and facilitate waste elimination.

Inositol: A naturally-occurring nutrient which helps convert nutrients into energy, increase fertility rates, regulate ovulation and blood sugar levels, and improve polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Vanadium: A chemical element which helps keep free radicals at bay, regulate blood sugar and growth factor levels, and improve cardiovascular, skeletal, and muscular function.

Best Multivitamin for Women 2019: Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi For Women

We’ve recently become a big fan of Performance Lab and their products. This company is quite new and rapidly gaining more and more attention each week.

The main thing that sets Performance Lab apart from its competition is that they’ve created their own ‘BioGenesis’ system; this means that they ‘grow and harvest’ their own nutrients, which come with enzymes and cofactors naturally found in food, so that your body absorbs and utilizes the nutrients better.

Not only that, they’ve listened to the recent trends and created their own vegan certified, prebiotic-infused capsules that we haven’t seen before. It’s small details like this that really impressed us, and we know that we’re getting a good product when buying from Performance Lab.

Most importantly, though, Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi for Women is the perfect choice for active ladies.

Why? It has several attributes geared toward peak performance:

Provides a solid foundational nutritional support for a healthy body

Features advanced multivitamins and minerals using BioGenesis ™ technology.

Provides women’s unique needs, including gender-specific hormone support

Contains enzymes and cofactors which allows the body to absorb the nutrients more efficiently

Features prebiotic-infused vegan PlantCaps ® for improved digestive function

Allows the mind and body to operate at peak human performance

Supplies at least 100 percent of the daily value of more than 17 vitamins and minerals

Contains no isolated or synthetic nutrient forms

Why is Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi better than cheaper alternatives?

Cheaper women’s multivitamins use synthetic vitamins and minerals. The result: the body eliminates and doesn’t utilize most of the nutrients.

On the other hand, Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi for Women’s premium ingredients include top-notch vitamins and minerals, as well as cofactors and enzymes, for maximum results.

When you take Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi for Women, you will feel the difference – it will help you take your active lifestyle to a new, unprecedented level.

We bought direct from their website: www.PerformanceLab.com

Conclusion

Not all women’s multivitamins can back up their claims. Many of them rely on cheap, synthetic ingredients whose sub-par bioavailability renders them useless.

Fortunately, Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi for Women takes the high road – you get premium ingredients and superior availability, so you get the results you want.

When you exercise regularly, eat smart, get enough sleep, and supplement with Performance Lab® Whole-Food Multi for Women, your active lifestyle will remain in high gear over the long haul.