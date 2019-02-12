6 Essentials of Softball Equipment

If you think softball is the same as baseball, you are absolutely wrong. And if you think softball is only played by women, think again. Many people can’t seem to differentiate between the two sports. The truth is that they are closely related but they are not one at the same thing.

With softball, a pitcher throws the ball in underhand as opposed to the pitcher in baseball who throws the ball overhand. A softball is also bigger than a baseball hence a softball player need bigger gloves and thinner bats. Finally, although women love softball more than men, both sports are played by both men and women.

Now that you are aware of the difference between softball and baseball, let’s get to the softball equipment essentials.

A Bat

The first and most obvious tool for any softball player is a bat. This can be one a single piece or two individual pieces joined together in the middle of the bat. Softball bats are commonly made of wood but they can also be made of metal and synthetic materials. Standard specifications are 34 inches in length, 6 inches in diameter, and 38 ounces in weight. The specifications differ in for different leagues but the rule of thumb is that a good bat must have good balance, control and a bouncy effect when the ball and the barrel meet.To prove it meets these standard qualifications, a softball bat should have the ASA logo.

Balls

Softball is nothing without the star of the game – softball. Fast-pitch softballs are slightly heavier and smaller than slow pitch softballs. The specifications of the former are 11 inches and 6.6 ounces while those of the latter are12 inches and 6 ounces respectively. Both softballs are heavier than baseballs which measure 9 inches and weigh 5 ounces. Like bats, softballs must also meet ASA specifications of the circumference, color, and bounciness.

Gloves

Gloves are also vital in softball. They enable catchers to grab the ball without hurting their hands. Again, gloves will differ depending on the type of softball game being played. In slow-pitch softball, the catcher utilizes an outfielder’s glove while in fast-pitch softball, the glove has to have more padding to offer more protection from high-speed impacts. In addition, outfielders require longer gloves as opposed to infielders and pitchers who are fine with smaller gloves.

Helmet

Softball players need helmets to protect their heads and faces from the high velocities of softballs. If a ball traveling at a high speed hits the head, the injury can be fatal. Professional softball leagues often use helmets that have met NOCSEA standards and have the necessary stamps of approval. The helmet should be comfortable and lightweight if you intend to do anything meaningful on the field.

Cleats

It doesn’t matter your position on the field, you must always wear cleats during a softball game. Cleats have molded or metal studs that add friction between the ground and your feet so that you can run, slide and jump without sliding.

Sliders

Sliders are leggings that go all the way to the thigh to protect the upper leg from being burned and scrapped when sliding. They usually fit like spandex and have pads on the outer side of the legs. Players often wear them underneath their pants so that they can dive and slide without exposing their legs to danger.

These are some of the basic essentials of softball equipment. The list could include such things like face masks, backpacks, shin guards, and catcher’s bags. Still, with these basics, you should be good to go.

