The World’s Top 5 Most Luxurious Timepiece Brands

Timepieces or watches aren’t simply utilized to keep up with the time. Actually, it is a reflection of one’s individuality and taste as well. On the other hand, for people who want to show off their personal status and style, carefully and wisely choosing the perfect watch is their main priority.

With assurance, fancy watches can be a decent starting point since it won’t be called luxury especially if it is not costly in the first place. However, with such a price tag, you are aware that you will obtain the best type in return. When we say by best, it means the best functionality, best design, and best build quality.

Further, luxury timepieces are products of genuine craftsmanship, combining reliability, and of course, luxury. Top luxury watch brands make quality products which showcase optimal quality as well as great design. What’s more, they are made to last you a generation. These days, it is normal to see top players, NFL stars, for instance, wearing luxury watches when they are off the field.

However, with luxury timepieces selling for millions or thousands of dollars such watch are a substantial expenditure. Either way, deciding which brand suits you the most is very important. Thus, you need to do your own research.

Nevertheless, to give you an idea, listed below are some of the most luxurious brands that are currently accessible on the market.

5 Most Luxurious Watch Brands

Rolex

Rolex is possibly one of the most popular and most identifiable luxury watch brands in the world. Though it was founded in London, UK, Rolex moved its head office in Switzerland (Geneva).

For most people, wearing this brand is a status representation. Further, they link wearing this very expensive timepiece for being popular though Rolex proves otherwise. Yes, this brand is costly, but the masterfully made mechanics and cutting edge design makes it a great investment.

Definitely. Elvis Presley, Dalai Lama, Martin Luther King, James Bond, and even Manny Pacquiao like this brand for its quality.

Unluckily, reputation has its value because this brand is perhaps the most faked watches on the market. Thus be careful with replications.

Chopard

Chopard is a popular brand that manufactures both pieces of jewelry and timepieces. This brand was actually originated by Louis-Ulysse Chopard. After some time, Chopard was known for creating pocket watches and ladies’ watches.

Chopard watches are identified to have elaborate, classic, sophisticated, and unique designs. As a matter of fact, they created timepieces that feature their “signature free-floating diamond behind a sapphire glass” way back 1976. During the 80’s generation, Chopard also makes diamond jewelry for ladies and sports watches for gentlemen. Since Chopard is a highly coveted brand, be vigilant for duplicate watches.

Panerai

If you want a bold style that combines with simple design elements and numeral then this luxury brand is perfect for you. Panerai was actually established in Italy (Florence), in 1860.

On the other hand, this brand became more popular when they start manufacturing precision instruments and timepieces for the Royal Italian Navy. And soon after they became popular for manufacturing military dive timepieces.

Famous stars, including Jerry Ferrara, Pierce Brosnan, Russell Crowe, Bill Clinton, Tom Cruise, Jason Statham, and Sylvester Stallone are known for liking Panerai.

Either way, since most of their watches are mass-produced there’s a high possibility that you will see a stranger wearing the same model as yours.

Breitling

This luxury watch brand is the top option for the aviation industry because of their high-quality and wonderful pilot timepieces. In the actual fact, their pilot watches have appeared in “Thunderball” one of the most popular movies of James Bond. But other than that, David Beckham and John Travolta also wear timepieces from Breitling.

Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe is a Swiss brand recognized to have been top options by royalties such as Prince Albert and Queen Victoria.

This brand, on the other hand, has established the standard for luxury timepieces since its creation in 1851. Moreover, Patek Philippe is known for its traditional, classic, and understated look that has handy mechanics. Aside from that, it’s also famous for its masterful complications like perpetual calendars, moon phases, star charts, and among others.

However, if you’re the kind of person who wishes the dials to look more significant, then Patek Philippe is not the right brand for you since their dials are simpler compared to others. What’s more, it does not illuminate that much, especially in the dark.

But in general, the Patek Philippe style is extremely amazing. No wonder this is famous among royalties and even famous personalities such as Pablo Picasso, Paul Mc Cartney, Brad Pitt, and Albert Einstein.

Conclusion

There you have the world’s 5 most luxurious timepiece brands where you can choose from. When buying, make sure that you’re getting a real timepiece, not a fake one. To ensure that you’re only getting the best, it is highly recommended that you buy in a reliable store.