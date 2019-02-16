Trent Richardson gets thrown down by his dreads on painful tackle (Video)

Hair is considered part of a player’s uniform, and that’s why many athletes have elected to avoid having long locks.

Football players will look for any advantage they can get, so having dreadlocks, for example, gives defenders an additional way to tackle guys.

Former NFL running back Trent Richardson learned that lesson the hard way during Saturday’s Birmingham Iron – Salt Lake Stallions game. The Iron back was thrown down by his dreads on a tackle attempt, and it looked like it hurt.

trent richardson gets tackled by his dreads #AAF pic.twitter.com/shKRhsKhjE — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 16, 2019

Dreadlocks or not, Richardson still has the habit of going down like a sack of potatoes — with ease.