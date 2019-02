UFC 235: Jones vs Smith

Mar 2, 2018

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

12,985 – best PPV since UFC 217

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-4,698 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweight Championship:

Jon Jones (23-1, 1 NC, #1 ranked light heavyweight) vs Anthony Smith (31-13, #2 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweight Championship:

Tyron Woodley (18-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Kamaru Usman (14-1, #4 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Robbie Lawler (27-12, 1 NC, #3 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Askren (18-0, 1 NC)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tecia Torres (10-3, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Weili Zhang (18-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Cody Garbrandt (11-2, #2 ranked bantamweight) vs Pedro Munhoz (17-3, 1 NC, #7 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Jeremy Stephens (28-15, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (16-1, #23 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Misha Cirkunov (14-4, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Johnny Walker (16-3, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Cody Stamann (17-2, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Alejandro Perez (21-6-1, #15 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Diego Sanchez (28-11, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall (5-1, #32 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Edmen Shahbazyan (8-0, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Charles Byrd (10-5, #38 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Gina Mazany (5-2, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Macy Chiasson (3-0, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Marlon Vera (12-5-1, #17 ranked bantamweight) vs Frankie Saenz (13-5, #34 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Polyana Viana (10-2, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Hannah Cifers (8-3, #33 ranked women’s strawweight)

Betting Odds: