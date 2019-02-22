Look: Patriots owner Robert Kraft busted for prostitution at this Jupiter day spa

Patriots owner Robert Kraft hasn’t even finished celebrating winning his sixth Super Bowl ring, but he had quite the fall from grace on Friday.

In fact, Kraft came down from cloud 9 with one hell of a thud. It was announced that he was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution, stemming from his involvement with a day spa (Orchids of Asia Day) in Jupiter, Florida. Here’s what the storefront looks like.

BREAKING: New England Pats owner Robert Kraft charged w/ soliciting a prostitute in Orchids of Asia day spa raid in Jupiter FL. Jupiter PD says they have video. Kraft has a residence in nearby Palm Beach.

His name was on “the list,” as you can see below.

Here is a list of all the men being charged:

And he’s not alone, either.

Adam Schefter just said on SportsCenter that a source told him Kraft is "not the biggest name" caught up in this sting.

In case you’re wondering, Kraft’s camp is denying the allegations. They released a statement on his behalf.

Robert Kraft's spokesman: "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

(via @mikejbabcock) — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2019

Welp. Not a good look for the Patriots owner.