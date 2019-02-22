Look: Patriots owner Robert Kraft busted for prostitution at this Jupiter day spa

Patriots owner Robert Kraft hasn’t even finished celebrating winning his sixth Super Bowl ring, but he had quite the fall from grace on Friday.
In fact, Kraft came down from cloud 9 with one hell of a thud. It was announced that he was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution, stemming from his involvement with a day spa (Orchids of Asia Day) in Jupiter, Florida. Here’s what the storefront looks like.
His name was on “the list,” as you can see below.
And he’s not alone, either.
In case you’re wondering, Kraft’s camp is denying the allegations. They released a statement on his behalf.
Welp. Not a good look for the Patriots owner.
