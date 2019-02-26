Look: Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley and their hot girlfriends vacation together at exotic island

The NFL news never stops, as Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard — who play for the Browns and Giants, respectively — vacationed together at Turks & Caicos.

It’s pretty damn cold in both Cleveland and New York, which is why so many celebrities elected to vacation over Presidents Day Weekend roughly seven days ago. This group of NFL stars waited a week, and on Tuesday, they left Turks & Caicos, and thanks to Instagram, we have some photos of the action.

It was quite the star-studded cast, as Mayfield and his girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson, as well as Saquon Barkley and his GF, Anna Congdon, were all there. Not only that, they joined Barkley’s teammate, Sterling Shepard, who brought his new fiance, Chanel Iman.

Here are some photos from their first day of vacation. First, we’ll start with a group shot showing all three NFL stars.

And Saquon flexing.

Shep and Chanel.

Baker and Emily.

For the record, Anna was doing most of the camera work, so we don’t have any shots of her — yet. Stay tuned, as we’ll update this post as more comes in.