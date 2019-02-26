Look: Tom Brady's rookie card sells for massive amount, shattering auction records

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is viewed, by some, to be the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. So if you want to buy any of his memorabilia or merchandise, you’d better be willing to pay for it.

And while the market for sports memorabilia may not be what it used to be, back when collector’s items were extremely valuable, Brady-related items are still fetching top dollars.

Record-breaking prices, to be precise.

Brady’s rookie card recently went up for auction on eBay, and it sold for $400,100 — the highest price any football card ever fetched.

This autographed Tom Brady rookie card was sold for $400,100 on eBay, the highest price ever for a football card sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/FLq7mEY2I7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 26, 2019

That’s what six Super Bowl rings will do to a man’s value, apparently.