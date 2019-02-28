How to select best gaming laptops

Selecting a gaming laptop is not an easy because there are many types of laptops are available in the market and everyone wants to choose a best laptop for them. Nowadays there are many brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Acer and others are making special addition for gaming laptops so you can choose a gaming laptop from these brands. A strong processor is always required in a gaming laptop because without strong processor a gaming laptop will not survive long. Here are some tips for you, it will help you to choose a good gaming laptop for you.

Processor:

You have to consider a good processor for a gaming laptop because without strong processor a best laptops will not survive longer. You can choose the Intel’s core i5 or i7 these are good processor. Intel is well known brand and it is very famous in the market for their processor, i5 is cheaper than i7 but i7 is more powerful than i5 so you can choose according to your preference.

Graphics:

A good gaming laptop requires a good graphics card so you have to choose a gaming laptop according to graphics because without graphics your laptop will not able to perform well. There are some good brands like AMD and Nvidia are producing good gaming graphics and people are mostly prefers AMD or Nvidia.

RAM

If you are planning to buy a good gaming laptop than at least buy a laptop having at least 8GB of RAM and if it doesn’t then don’t buy it because without higher RAM management your laptop will not perform well so you should consider this things. If you want a good gaming experience from your laptop then buy a laptop having 8GB or higher of RAM because You’ll get the best performance with 8GB or higher of RAM.

Hard Drive

A gaming laptop require a lot of space on hard drive so choose according to your need. Nowadays 1TB hard drive is required at least and mostly laptops are providing 1TB hard drive in their laptops. It is not that important, but you have to be aware that you can’t put additional hard drives. Actually external hard drives are not fast as compare to internal installed hard drives so you have to choose a laptop which have at least 1TB space or more.

Guarantee

Guarantee and warranty is most important thing for a laptop because laptop is an electronic item and you never know when it will stop working or after buying a laptop you are facing problem so you should consider the laptop which provides you long guarantee or warranty period. Most of brands are offering 1 year period for guarantee or warranty period but there are some brands who providing 2 or more years for warranty period. For example, Dell offers laptops with 3 years of warranty and guarantee and they also have their service centers in most of cities. There are some brands who are providing door step facility for servicing of laptops so you can choose according to your preference.

Battery

Battery is primary thing for a laptop because if your laptop have short battery capacity then it will shut down soon, if you play game in your laptop then it will consume more battery as compare to normal use so you have choose a laptop which have a great battery capacity.

Brand

Brand is also important while buying a laptop because it is all depend on brand quality, you have to choose a good brand laptop for you for great run. Lenovo, HP, Acer, Asus, Dell are producing best laptops in the market right now so you can choose one of them.