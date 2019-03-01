Look: Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence's hot girlfriend is still turning heads

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is easily the team’s best weapon on defense, but there’s a chance that they could be without him in the future, as he’s set to become a free agent in two weeks.

The team has indicated it will hit franchise tag Lawrence, and they’ll have until March 5 to do so. However, Lawrence has hinted that he won’t sign the tag, a la Le’Veon Bell, making things a bit complicated.

As such, Cowboys fans will be following the Lawrence situation very closely in the coming weeks, especially with fellow pass-rusher Randy Gregory now suspended indefinitely.