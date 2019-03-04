Gravity is something we generally have no control over. But what if we could play around it by beating the real scientific laws! Sounds interesting, doesn’t it? A trampoline can make this dream come true. On that note, let us take a look at the best trampoline parks in the world.

1. Sky Zone

Southeastern Canada and Northeastern US are the two prime locations of Sky Zone trampoline park. The best feature of the park is the variety it has to offer. There are various jumping activities including but not limited to dodgeball, basketball, jousting, and jumping into a massive foam pit from a height. The wall-wall trampoline is the highlight of this place.

2. Altitude Trampoline Park

Originally opened in the United States, the Altitude trampoline park is one of the most popular recreational parks in the world. It is growing its presence and runs successfully in USA, Puerto Rico, UK, Panama, Norway, Argentina, Japan, Now you must be thinking that having a nice time at this park is sure to cost you a fortune. Well, to ease out your nerves, we have a piece of good news.

3. Flight Trampoline Park

Flight Trampoline Park is one of the best places for recreation both for kids and adults. The franchise is ever-increasing and there are plenty of locations that have opened the park. You can also pay a visit here as a substitute for your regular workout routine and have a whole new experience of burning off some extra calories.

4. Launch Trampoline Park

The Launch Trampoline Park take having fun to a whole new level. With a wide array of trampoline sports, this park is as versatile as we can imagine. Perfect for all kinds of an audience including kids, teens, college students, and adults, it has something to offer to everyone. Even though it might not be a workout hub, you can have a nice unwinding session from the inside out just by enjoying in the arcade, the basketball pit or hanging out at the cafe with free WiFi and other notable concessions.

5. Urban Air Adventure Park

Just like the name sounds, the Urban Air Adventure Park is a paradise for adrenaline freaks. It is present in all different locations spread out throughout the United States. There are different choices including dodgeball, jump pits, basketball, and also a warrior’s court in some of the park’s franchises. Depending on your personal preferences and your own idea of a good time, you can opt for an activity that best suits you.

Jumping it off on the trampoline is one of the best ways you can unwind. Trampoline parks are the best places to visit with kids and have some carefree leisure time. So, the next time you are planning a day out, make sure to check out these amazing trampoline parks.

6. Get Air Trampoline Park

When we visit a trampoline park, it all comes down to how much fun we are going to have. Offering a unique blend of what we expect, topping it up with an exceptional recreational experience, Get Air Trampoline Park is one of the best trampoline parks in North America. Thanks to an amazing leisure time it offers to enthusiasts, the franchise is spreadings across Japan and Finland. One of the activities includes wearing a giant bubble and bumping into other trampolines and people. Each location has its own unique set of activities to offer.

7. Helium Adventure Park

If you have in mind an ideal day out with friends, family or little kids, the Helium Adventure Park is the perfect place to end your search for a perfect venue. From playing trampoline basketball, climbing a wall, jumping wall to wall and chilling around to hosting parties, there are a wide array of activities that you can perform here. The Helium Adventure Park has both food and fun and there is no reason to look elsewhere if you want to unwind with your favorite delicacy. Once you are tired of all the physical activity, regain some energy by having a scrumptious meal.

8. Freefall Trampoline Park

If you are a resident of Pennsylvania or someplace nearby, you are in for a delight! Even though the name suggests that it is just a trampoline park, there is no shortage of fo fun elements for individuals of all ages. Apart from trampoline-related activities like trampoline basketball, there is a provision of battle games and a mechanical bull to keep the adventure stirred up. Wall to wall trampolines spreading out to 33,000 square feet, this park’s versatility is the best feature which makes it an ideal recreational spot.

Let’s conclude by saying these are the best trampoline parks so far according to customer reviews & reports from top sport channels. Hope you enjoyed reading it!