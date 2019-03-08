Best Cheap Hybrid Bikes Under 500

Hybrid bikes are known to be the most well-known category in the biking market due to its various uses.

When it comes to the best cheap hybrid bikes, for you to make a great selection from the various options on the street a hybrid bike is a great option that would let you save money, space and time. Hybrid bikes are more of an advanced type of modern bikes. They give the most adaptable option that takes great care of best attributes of the street bikes and modern bikes. For hardcore biking fans, hybrid bikes will let you use your bike in getting to work, school or when you need to get into that rugged road.

Therefore, if you are thinking of owning a brand new hybrid bike, then you have the tendency to face several options.

Not all bikes are built the same way, however, there is some hybrid there are some diverse features of riding while others may skimp on some elements. Their prices also greatly vary. To make the decision easy for you, here are some of the best cheap hybrid bike under 500.

Schwinn Discover Women’s Hybrid Bike

Schwinn Discover Women’s hybrid bike is in a class of its own when we are talking about the quality standards. This is also known to be one of the oldest and really reliable bike manufacturers all over the world. In order words, you can do no wrong when you buy Schwinn products as you are sure to get quality service and customer satisfaction. One major factor you should know is that this hybrid bike is particularly built for women and this is easy to spot based on the low frame that comes with it. Comfortability is their watchword and that’s due to its design since it is not bulky, but is nicely aerated. Made of an aluminium city to ensure it is really lightweight and sturdy at the same time. This hybrid bikes sort out most of your needs be it commuting to work and to discover new areas, especially during weekends. It comes with a brake system that gives you full control of the bike at all times. Nonetheless, its handlebar is nicely swept towards the back to make sure your body is in the right posture. Overall this is an adaptable bike.

Pros

It comes with perfectly controlled brakes

Has a swept-back handlebar

Its suspension raises the level of comfort

The Schwinn Discover Women’s hybrid bike has a movable stem

It has a well-aerated construction

Cons

It requires the service of an expert to tune it so as to the best experience

The bike has weird shaped frame tubes that make it hard to balance and make attachment of things.

Sixthreezero EvryJourney Mens 26-Inch

The SixThreeZero Evryjourney men’s 26-Inch is a bike that has built its pedigree in the bike market. It reduces the gap between the smoothness of road bikes and the highly comfortable position provided by the cruising bikes. However, can we truly say that it is really appropriate for those leisure rides as well as commute rides? Well, it is built with an aluminium frame that is measured at 19 inches and 36 pounds in weight. It is bound to give users that second thought expression due to its profile frame which can be gotten over after a while.

Pros

It’s very easy to assemble

Quite Light in weight

Comes with 7 speeds

Has a nice looking design

Users are guaranteed a comfortable riding position

Cons

Despite the fact that it’s easy to assemble, tuning must be carried out by an expert

Their customer service is rather poor.

Schwinn Men’s Network 3.0 700C

Schwinn Network 3.0 can be a unique companion for riding. The men’s Hybrid Bicycle rocks an 18 Inch frame size remarkable and highly reliable for daily riding. Suitable for days when you want to engage on long distance riding or slightly rough terrain, this bike will definitely not disappoint you. Very light, it comes with a cleaned back handlebar that allows the rider to relax comfortably on an upright position.

Pros

It weighs close to 35 pounds

Has 21- Speed

Ideal for mountain riding and road trips

It comes alongside a rear rack and traditional installations to hold a water bottle

Has a movable handlebar post

Cons

Needs tuning and assembling

Its kickstand is not very robust

Raleigh Cadent 1 urban Fitness Bike

The Raleigh Cadent 1 urban Fitness Bike is one of the best cheap hybrid bikes in the market. It’s so sturdy and reliable that you are guaranteed a stress-free and smooth ride to wherever it is you are going to be it school or work. It is a very solid choice especially on rough terrains, the manufacturer has come with the best solution for effective mixing of its uses.

Pros

It is really easy to assemble.

It really looks and feels expensive for its price

It is available in different colours and sizes.

It has wider and large wheels for stability, comfort and traction.

Very effective and efficient for both smooth and rough terrains.

Cons

It needs to be adjusted before it can be used

It doesn’t come with a user or assembling guide

Conclusion

While the price of these bikes may be higher than regular models, it is a very deserving investment. You should be able to get the most effective and best cheap hybrid bike under 500 among these explained above. We wish you all the best in your cycling experience.