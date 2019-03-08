Identity Theft Issues Associated with E-Ticketing of Sporting Events

With technology invading almost every aspect of our lives and reshaping the ways things were previously done, the sports e-ticketing system has come to stay and will forever enhance and provide flexibility in the way tickets are sold and bought.

The advantages are quite tempting to any organization still considering the option, especially the part where they get to save more in printing papers and other processes leading to the issuance of paper tickets.

For clarity sake, the sports e-ticketing system is a system where you can purchase tickets online, print them out in the comfort of your home and come along with them to the stadium or venue of the sporting event. As impressive as this looks, it isn’t void of challenges, but we’ll first look at some of its benefits before the challenges and possible solutions.

Advantages of the Sports E-Ticketing System

The Host Gets To Save More

Millions are invested yearly in the printing of e-tickets by vendors, and this accounts for the major reason why many vendors ply this e-ticket route. With this system, the International Air Transportation Association in June 2008, saved an estimated $3 billion in a year from issuing e-tickets. That’s for the aviation industry, imagine how much the sporting industry saves a year from not physically handing paper tickets to fans.

Saves Time and Queues

This is more beneficial to sports fans and enthusiasts. Since you don’t have to queue up, your energy is reserved for the screaming and chanting. Most times if you don’t arrive early, you might be in the queue, and the sporting event begins, then you miss out on most parts of the game while trying to purchase a paper ticket.

Convenience and Mobility

Since you bought the ticket using your mobile phone and probably out of sheer anticipation, you forgot the printed copy at home. You could just print it out again at the venue with your details directly from your mobile.

You can even show the security operatives at the entrance a proof of payment from your mobile phone, and you are good to go. You can’t possibly misplace your ticket the same way you do with papers. Even if your phone is dead or the stolen, you can always print out your ticket with the nearest computer you can find.

The Risk Associated With Electronic Sporting Tickets

Perhaps one of the most significant challenges that plague the world of the Internet of Things (IoT) is security. It’s foremost as far as technology is concerned. In this case, identity theft as a result of inadequate security is the biggest challenge facing the sporting e-ticket system. For every e-ticket being issued out, there is a potential scam waiting to happen.

Identity theft has been a major concern and challenge to e-ticketing. These days, hackers are having a field day eavesdropping on mobile transactions, stealing data, mimicking codes and committing various degrees of internet fraud.

They can just infect the e-ticket system with malicious software and steal away the identity of thousands of persons who have bought tickets online in one fell swoop. They can also hack into the database of the sporting organization, steal away ticket identities and make a wreck of the entire system.

Fans too, who are fond of flaunting their e-tickets on social media can be affected because the hacker can steal their barcodes, manipulate it and make duplicates. This shows how risky the e-ticketing system can be.

Possible Solutions to This Risk

Since both paper tickets are e-tickets are not safe from the prying eyes of thieves, two possible solutions can be implemented to curb this disadvantage.

Digital Tickets

This will scrap out both paper and e-tickets entirely. These digital tickets employ a system where the tickets are linked to credit cards, mobile apps, national ID’s or a driver’s license. This way, your card ID would serve as the basis of entry while eliminating the risk of barcode theft and database hacking.

Reinforced security for the barcodes

If the e-tickets must be used, then organizations need to streamline the system properly and ensure a rigid firewall is in place to forestall any potential security breach. They can design the barcode to send signals to the system whenever it is being manipulated as a means of checking this challenge.

Conclusion

Cases of digital identity theft are going rampant by the day, and they are ruining the numerous benefits that technology offers to everyone. The e-ticketing system is geared towards making life easier, but the security challenge is a significant threat.

With the two options available for sporting organizations to adopt and curtail risks, users should be more cautious with their digital identities. Learn more about how you can protect yourself against identity thefts at http://www.homesecurityheroes.com/lifelock-family-plans-review/