Look: Chad Johnson uses big tip to lament 'horrible' stats as Patriots WR

Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson spent nearly the entirety of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals — until his final season, that is, when he suited up for the New England Patriots.

That particular campaign was one Johnson would apparently like to block out from memory, though, as he caught only 15 balls for 276 yards (one touchdown). It was his worst season production-wise, even less than his rookie campaign, when he caught 28 passes for 329 yards.

And don’t think that Johnson has forgotten about it, either, judging by the tip he recently left at a restaurant (which was presumably in the New England area). Johnson left a $276 tip on a $91.36 bill, being that that was the number of receiving yards he recorded with the Patriots. He even left a personalized message to explain the logic behind his tip.

Chad Johnson leaves $276 tip as nod to 'horrible' Patriots stint. 🤑 https://t.co/wxOZi4VYZn pic.twitter.com/eeZwD2xin5 — theScore (@theScore) March 8, 2019

All jokes aside, it was a pretty awesome gesture by Ochocinco.