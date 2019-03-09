How to Find the right NCAA Coaches for your Program

It is no secret that a team is only as good as it’s coach. You could have some of the best athletes in the world but without the right coaching all their talent would be wasted. Creating structure, plays, relationships, and commitment coaches bring a team together so it is very important that before selecting a coach for your school or program it is very important that you select the right one.

Finding the perfect Coach

Finding the right coach can be tedious if you are doing it without a professional agency. If you are looking for a coach by yourself (which we don’t recommend) there are some tips and tricks that can help you pick the right one. It is important to remember these tips aren’t going to get you the same results as a proven search firm would but it is a good start.

Tips when Coach hunting

Track Record- this might sound like common knowledge, but don’t hire a coach if they have not proven themselves in the past. If they have lots of experience with many different teams and programs, they can be considered a possible candidate. 2. Morals/Goals- when interviewing the potential coach make sure to ask them questions about their morals, integrality and what their intentions are on and off the field. Make sure these goals match with your programs goals to ensure they are the perfect fit. 3. Wins/losses- Last but not least their record. If they have a winning record you can tell they are a “Seasoned Vet”. This will give you confidence in them right off the bat and can ensure that they will and have gotten results for their previous teams

The Interview Process

The interview process is one of the most important steps of selecting the right coach. Here we will dive into the importance of why these questions can lead to a great hire. As we stated earlier a team is only as good as its coach, that being said when interviewing for the possible roll of head coach we need to ask questions that will help us find our his or her intentions. Some questions that you should think about asking should revolve around your program. One example could be; why do you think you are a good fit for the program? What makes you qualified for this position? What was your last job? How can you help our program succeed? Depending on the answers to these questions we can determine how well this coach may or not fit in with your program.

The winning Strategy

Using all of the examples/strategies above will help you choose the right coach. Making the right choice can make or break your programs year; this being said there is still a better way to select a head coach. Using a search firm or a NCAA Coaching agency will help you program find the perfect candidate. We suggest using https://www.thecoachesagency.com for all your NCAA and search firm needs. The Coaches Agency has years of experience and numerous case studies that can assure you that they will find the right coach for you.