Look: Sergio Aguero's new hot model girlfriend Taylor Ward is a stunner

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is one of the best strikers to ever play in the English Premier League, and even at 30 years of age, he continues to give opposing defenses fits.

Aguero has scored 18 goals and dished out six assists in only 26 games, and he’s a big reason the team currently sits atop the EPL table.

He’s a dominant force on the field, and a hot ticket off it as well, having dated a slew of models and celebrities. Aguero has recently begun dating hot young socialite Taylor Ward, the daughter of Dawn Ward, from hit TV show “Real Housewives of Cheshire.”

She’s only 21 years old, and you can check her out in these Instagram photos below.