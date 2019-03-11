Look: Khloe Kardashian parties at exotic island for best friend's birthday

Anyone that knows or follows Khloe Kardashian is aware that she likes to celebrate special occasions by partying it up.

Khloe has always been the life of the party — moreso than her sisters, Kim and Kourtney — and she enjoys letting loose by drinking it up and dancing the night away at clubs around the world.

So when her best friend, Malika Haqq, was set to turn 36 on Sunday, Khloe made sure that they celebrate in style. She got a private jet to fly them to an exotic island, with some of their other girlfriends in tow. Khloe posted some photos from the vacation, with videos of them celebrating on the jet, on her Instagram live story. There are also some never-before seen shots of them all, as she felt compelled to share those memories with her followers. We recorded it all to show to you, so check it out below.

It looks like wherever Malika and Khloe are is the place to be right now.