Look: Luke Maye's beautiful athlete girlfriend is his good-luck charm

UNC big man Luke Maye has been one of the most dominant players at his position in college basketball this year.

He’s averaging 14.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and his ability to step out and knock down three-pointers translates well for his NBA future. Maye has a smooth stroke, and is shooting 43 percent from the field, and 78 percent from the line.

Maye is doing pretty well for himself off the court as well. He’s been dating Kendra Koetter, who also attends UNC, and is on the university’s volleyball team. Check out some photos of her below.