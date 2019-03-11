Look: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's blonde bombshell wife spotted out and about

Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the best players in the MLS, and he’s clearly the most entertaining. Casual fans will tune into Galaxy matches before, during and after games just to see what he’ll do — or say (afterwards) next.

He’s the main reason the Galaxy are a legitimate contender, as the team’s back line leaves a lot to be desired, and often surrenders close to two goals per game, sometimes more on the road. But with Ibra, and some young stars around him, the Galaxy can outscore anyone on any given night.

Ibra is winning off the field as well, as he’s been dating the beautiful Helena Seger. Check out some photos of the two of them below.