Look: NBA star Trae Young has hot cheerleader girlfriend

Atlanta Hawks’ rookie sensation Trae Young has burst onto the scene this season, and he’s on track to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Young has averaged 18.2 points and 7.8 assists per game this season, on a team, to be honest, has one of the least talented rosters in the league — which makes what he’s been doing so impressive. He’s shooting 40.8 percent from the field, and has shown the ability to pull up and drain jumpers from literally anywhere on the court.

As such, he’s already drawing comparisons to two-time MVP Stephen Curry, so it will be interesting to see what type of star Young develops into.

For now, he continues to do well both on and off the court, as he’s been dating University of Oklahoma cheerleader Shelby Miller. Here are some photos to serve as proof, via her Instagram.