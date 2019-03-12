Watch: Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West skate it up at party

Kim Kardashian showed she can do a lot more than what we normally see from her, which is being involved in the fashion industry, and posting both photos, as well as videos, on social media.

She, along with her sister Kourtney, and her husband, Kanye West, recently attended a private “sweet sixteen” birthday party, and it was pretty cool. The theme was throwback, and they all rented out a roller skating rink for the party.

Kim and Kourtney roller skated, while Kanye, on the other hand, elected to be the only one skateboarding. Here’s the thing, though: They were all surprisingly good at it, and showed that they have good balance. Videos were posted on their Instagram live stories, and we captured the best moments for you in the video below.

By the way, notice how Kim hilariously called Kanye out for bringing his own skateboard to the rink, as he was the only one that did so. Not only that, you’ll also hear that the music playing was all Kanye’s songs, because of course it was.

It looked like a ton of fun, and we wish we were there skating it up along with them.