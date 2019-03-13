Watch: Tiger Woods does awesome trick shot walking along golf course

Watch: Tiger Woods does awesome trick shot walking along golf course

Golf

Watch: Tiger Woods does awesome trick shot walking along golf course

By March 13, 2019

By: |

Tiger Woods has treated fans to plenty of entertaining moments over the years, both with his skill, and his reactions/body language. He’s a big reason fans are willing to pay the big bucks to tournaments he’s participating in, and generally, they tend to leave feeling like they got a solid return on their money.

He did another pretty cool thing while doing a practice round at TPC Sawgrass, casually bouncing a golf ball on his club as he walked, as if it were nothing. But for most of us, this would be impossible.

It was just another sweet feat in Woods’ bag of tricks.

Golf

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home