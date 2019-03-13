Watch: Tiger Woods does awesome trick shot walking along golf course

Tiger Woods has treated fans to plenty of entertaining moments over the years, both with his skill, and his reactions/body language. He’s a big reason fans are willing to pay the big bucks to tournaments he’s participating in, and generally, they tend to leave feeling like they got a solid return on their money.

He did another pretty cool thing while doing a practice round at TPC Sawgrass, casually bouncing a golf ball on his club as he walked, as if it were nothing. But for most of us, this would be impossible.

Cool as a 🥒 on a Wednesday afternoon… pic.twitter.com/2GsrBjxXwh — The Stiff Shaft (@thestiffshaft) March 13, 2019

It was just another sweet feat in Woods’ bag of tricks.