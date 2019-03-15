Look: Giannis Antetokounmpo's stunning girlfriend Mariah shines in photos

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is on track to win his first-ever NBA MVP Award, as he’s been known to completely dominate in the paint.
Both he and James Harden have made their teammates around them substantially better — at times, putting them on their back. And don’t look now, but the Bucks are in a position we haven’t seen them in in decades — sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, with a great shot of getting to the NBA Finals.
And behind every great man is a great woman, with Antetokounmpo being no different. He’s been dating Mariah Riddlesprigger, who, ironically, once interned with the Sixers — a team the Bucks could meet in the playoffs — a few years back. Here are some photos of the two of them, via her Twitter.
