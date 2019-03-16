Look: Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill's beautiful wife dazzles after Titans trade

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s future with the team is now over and done with, as he and his stunning wife, Lauren, will be forced to move from the area they’ve called home since 2012. He was traded to the Titans on Friday, in a shocking move.

It’s well known that Ryan and Lauren have really built a life for themselves in Miami, having been a part of the community, with their son, Steel, and daughter, Stella.

Still, the two appear to be taking the news that they’ll be moving to the Nashville area well.

We know this because Lauren posted this photo of them out to dinner on Thursday night, when they had probably already known that Ryan was going to be traded, yet they still looked happy, which this Instagram post shows.

As for Ryan, he said that he’s excited to join the Titans, in a message to the team’s fans shortly after the trade.

To the @Titans fans, I couldn’t be more excited to get to work! Always hear such great things about Nashville and cant wait to be a part of what the organization is building…let’s go!!! #TitanUp — Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) March 15, 2019

Good to see they’re taking it well. As for Titans and NFL fans that don’t know Lauren, here are some more photos of her.

We’ll soon be seeing Lauren in Tennessee.